The TCU women's basketball program secured a big commitment from Notre Dame transfer guard Olivia Miles, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Olivia Miles surprised fans when she revealed that she would be forgoing the 2025 WNBA Draft and entering the transfer portal, as many believed she would be the No. 2 pick behind UConn's Paige Bueckers. Instead, she now heads to the TCU women's basketball program after its most successful season on the backs of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince. The Horned Frogs made the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Head coach Mark Campbell hopes to continue the success he has had in the transfer portal with Van Lith and Prince graduating and Miles starring for the team in the 2025-26 season.

Miles had her best season in 2024-25 with Notre Dame, averaging a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 48.3% from the field, according to Sports Reference. She also shot a career best 40.6% from three last season.

Fans were excited to see Miles commit to RCU on social media.

“She wants to cook. They let HVL cook, goggles will do the same,” wrote @THEEJoeMess.

“So is she essentially taking Hailey's spot lol,” wrote @Krepublics2_.

“Exciting move for TCU. Big shoes to fill, but Miles brings plenty of potential to the table,” wrote @SirTopiano.

At Notre Dame, Miles formed a dynamic backcourt duo with Hannah Hidalgo, and the team was one of the best in the country, reaching the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll at one point. Eventually, the Irish fell off though and entered the NCAA Tournament with a No. 3 seed and losing in the Sweet 16 to TCU. Notre Dame is also dealing witht he departures of Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, Liatu King and Liza Karlen to graduation. Miles joins Kate Koval as a transfer departure. Koval announced her commitment to LSU.

It will be interesting to see how Notre Dame looks come next season, and if they can remain contenders in the national landscape. Meanwhile, TCU looks to build off of its great success from last season, and for the Horned Frogs to do that, Miles will have to play a huge part, just as Van Lith and Prince did this past season.