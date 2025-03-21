As TCU women’s basketball prepares for its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years, senior guard Hailey Van Lith made clear she never doubted the Horned Frogs' potential this March Madness.

“I always knew what was coming for this team,” Van Lith said, as reported by Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “You just look at who we have as a staff, personnel on paper, and then you combine that with what happened when we all met each other and the chemistry that came from that immediately. I’ve never really doubted for a second that this was where we were headed.”

TCU enters the tournament as a No. 2 seed with a 31-3 record, having won both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles. Van Lith, named Big 12 Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament, led the Horned Frogs with 20 points in a 64-59 title-game win over Baylor. Her go-ahead layup with 48.8 seconds remaining was key in securing the win.

The Horned Frogs will host FDU (29-3) in the first round Friday, while Louisville and Nebraska meet in the other game in the Fort Worth region. TCU has won 10 straight games and features a roster filled with NCAA Tournament experience, including 11 transfers with deep postseason résumés.

Van Lith is making her fifth NCAA appearance after deep runs with Louisville and LSU, including three Elite Eights and a Final Four. Sedona Prince, who posted 12 points and 14 rebounds in the Big 12 final, is one of several veteran contributors who have helped TCU rebuild under head coach Mark Campbell.

Campbell, hired two years ago, was recently given a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. He and his staff transformed a Horned Frog program that went 1-17 in conference play just two seasons ago.

“It’s a unique blend of enjoying the moment and enjoying the opportunity and the excitement that’s around it and the feeling, but staying just completely locked in,” Campbell said. “The good thing is we’ve got an old veteran group that has been in a whole bunch of these battles, and there is nobody in that locker room that wants this journey to end.”

The Frogs are aiming for a deep run in March, fueled by their experience, chemistry and Van Lith’s belief that this team was built for this.