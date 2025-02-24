Hailey Van Lith knew she was considering transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs before head coach Mark Campbell reached out to her.

Van Lith recalled her time in the transfer portal during the 2024 offseason after the No. 10 Horned Frogs' matchup with the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers. At the time, she capped off the 2023-24 season with then-star Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers. They went 31-6 throughout the year, falling to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Considering her options in the portal, Van Lith understood TCU to be the best fit for her before she made her final decision.

“I knew what system he ran, I knew what type of people he had on his team, character and basketball skills, and I knew the staff that in the way that they operated, and it's just, it's something that you want to be a part of. I knew girls on this team, like I've known Sedona, I know who Maddie Carter was, and sometimes God just puts things on your heart. And I immediately knew that that was the school I needed to check out,” Van Lith said.

“For me to really feel like, every day I wake up, something was telling me to pick up the phone and call coach. That's just God working in my life, so I can't really explain what I think it was. Besides, you know, just divine intervention.”

How Hailey Van Lith, TCU played against West Virginia

Hailey Van Lith and the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs were dominant in their 71-50 win over the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Getting out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter, the Horned Frogs kept the momentum going as West Virginia failed to keep up in their road matchup. Van Lith had a strong performance, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sedona Prince was the last double-digit scorer for the home side, putting up 20 points and eight rebounds.

TCU improved to 26-3 on the season, going 14-2 in their 16 Big 12 matchups. They are second in the conference standings, only trailing the Baylor Bears for the top spot.

Following Sunday's win over the Mountaineers, the No. 10 Horned Frogs will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Houston Cougars on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET.