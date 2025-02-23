The schedule in SEC basketball this season is a grind week in and week out, and Texas A&M basketball is going through a low point over the last week. On Saturday, The No. 7-ranked Aggies lost to No. 6 Tennessee 77-69 in front of their home fans in College Station.

Texas A&M will certainly be disappointed to not get this win, especially after losing a tough road game against Mississippi State on Tuesday night. Despite the losing streak, head coach Buzz Williams loved the atmosphere that the fans provided and is focusing on the positives from the game, via Grant Ramey of On3 Sports.

“I thought our game at Missouri was an unbelievable atmosphere, unbelievable college game to start early February and I thought this was very similar,” Williams said after Texas A&M's loss, per Ramey. “Thankful for the students that were here, the people that were here. I thought the environment was tremendous and I thought it was a really good game. We’re disappointed in the results, but I feel, my feelings do not matter whatsoever. But I do think that how our organization felt after the loss on Tuesday to start week eight, a little different than how our organization feels to conclude week eight.”

Texas A&M is still comfortably in position to get a protected top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, which should allow it to play fairly close to home in the first two rounds. This loss, combined with Tuesday's poor result, likely takes it out of contention for a No. 1 seed even with a deep SEC Tournament run, but a No. 2 or No. 3 seed would still be a massive success for the Aggies.

Part of this loss came down to bad shooting luck for Texas A&M. Chaz Lanier scored 22 points in the first half for Tennessee and made eight 3-pointers in the game on his way to a season-high 30. Defensive breakdowns are partially to blame for that, but this game absolutely could have gone Texas A&M's way with some more misses from the Volunteers.

This Texas A&M basketball team will have a chance to get back in the win column on Wednesday night when it hosts Vanderbilt before a massive clash against No. 2 Florida next Saturday.