Texas A&M men's basketball has granted transfer portal grab Duke Miles his release from his letter of intent, Pete Nakos of On3 reported.

Miles, a transfer from Oklahoma, has now committed to and de-committed from two programs already this offseason after going through the same process with Virginia.

Wherever he lands, Miles will suit up for his fifth school in 2025-26 after starting his career at Troy, where he played three seasons. He then transferred to High Point where he played as a senior, before using his COVID year at Oklahoma.

Miles posted 9.4 points per game for the Sooners, who returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. The combo guard was then granted an additional year of eligibility due to him only playing six games for Troy in 2022-23.

The sixth-year senior was expected to play a critical role for Texas A&M in Bucky McMillan's first season as men's basketball coach. The Aggies will need someone to replace the lost production of departing seniors Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps.

Miles re-enters the transfer portal as the No. 4 overall combo guard still available, per On3. There's no word yet on which teams might be involved in his third round of recruitment this spring.

Meanwhile, despite losing Miles, McMillan has still managed to add talent since he was introduced as head coach on April 5. The former Samford leader added ex-Kansas guard Rylan Griffen and Texas transfer Jamie Vinson. He also brought with him Southern Conference Sixth Man of the Year Josh Holloway from the Bulldogs and pulled in Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako.

The Aggies went 23-11 last year under Buzz Williams, earning a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite McMillan's additions so far, Texas A&M is not a popular pick in way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings and Joe Lunardi has the Aggies as one of his first teams out of the field in his first offseason bracketology.

Of course there's still plenty of time before November gets here and plenty of work for McMillan and his staff to do in the portal.