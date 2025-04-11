A Kansas State guard with significant ties to Texas A&M basketball head coach Bucky McMillan has just entered the transfer portal. The Aggies are undergoing several changes this offseason with the departure of six-year head coach Buzz Williams. An almost entirely new roster is coming into College Station, and program legend Wade Taylor IV has exhausted his eligibility. McMillan must get to work immediately to ensure the Aggies remain competitive in a vaunted SEC.

Fortunately, Kansas State forward Achor Achor has entered the transfer portal. The Melbourne native only played in seven games before leaving the program and averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in Manhattan. The significance of this portal decision is that Achor previously played at Samford under McMillan for two years, where he put up 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game in 2023-24.

Texas A&M basketball will likely be going through a rebuilding year next season

The Aggies are coming off a season that saw them finish the season 23-11 and fifth overall in the SEC. This year's team was ranked as high as No. 8 in the country and was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Michigan. Texas A&M basketball has made it to The Big Dance for three straight years and was starting to pick up steam under Buzz Williams. Nevertheless, regardless of whether Williams had stayed in College Station, this year was going to be a rebuilding one.

Six out of the team's five leading scorers are seniors. And now, the only player from these six who had a year of eligibility, forward Pharrel Payne, has followed Williams to College Park. McMillan will have to scramble in the transfer portal to field a competitive roster for next year. Adding Achor would be a very positive start toward that initiative.

After over a decade as a high school coach, McMillan agreed to serve as the head coach of Samford in 2020. The Bulldogs were incredibly successful during this period, compiling a record of 99-52 overall. In the 2023-24 season, the program made it to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time ever and the first time since 2000. Even when losing key contributors like Anchor, McMillan was still able to lead Samford to a 22-11 record this year and an NIT appearance.

Overall, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about Texas A&M basketball's long-term future. But this offseason is going to be a grind, and Aggies' fans will need to stay patient.