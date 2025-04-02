After Texas A&M basketball lost Buzz Williams as head coach, one of its best players has gone to the transfer portal. Junior power forward Pharrel Payne joined the pool, per Peter Nakos of On3Sports. This season, Payne averaged 10.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds, helping Texas A&M reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

In the second round, they lost to Michigan 91-79.

Payne joined the Texas A&M basketball team this season after playing two years at Minnesota. In the 2023/2024 season, Payne was one of two Big Ten players to average 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in less than 27 minutes of play.

Prior to the second-round matchup against Michigan, Payne offered a strong take on the difference between playing in the SEC versus the Big Ten.

“Compared to the league I was at last year, the Big Ten, I’d say (the SEC is) a complete step up,” he said.

Now that he has played in the Big Ten and SEC, where does Payne go from here?

Is Pharrell Payne leaving Texas A&M basketball to join Buzz Williams at Maryland?

There are rumblings that Payne might join his former coach, who accepted the head coaching position at the University of Maryland. While at Texas A&M, Payne and Williams formed a close relationship.

Williams was a significant reason why Payne transferred to Texas A&M from Minnesota in the first place.

“I would say the first day was open, the first morning, coaches were able to come out and see players,” Payne said to Andrew Hattersley of 24/7 Sports. “Coach Buzz was the first person to come see me. When he told me what they were doing over there at Texas A&M, I wanted to join.”

Williams affectionately nicknamed Payne “Gochi” during his stint at Texas A&M. A nickname originally used by Payne's family.

Williams is the type of coach known for emphasizing the formation of strong relationships with his players as part of his effort to strengthen character. That combined with Payne's experience at Texas A&M could likely lead to him joining Williams at Maryland to conclude his college career.

A real player's coach if ever there was one and if he heads East.