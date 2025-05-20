The college basketball transfer portal now has one of its best players officially available as former Texas Tech basketball forward Darrion Williams has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft. Williams entered the transfer portal when the season ended, and he decided that he was going to test the NBA Draft waters. Now, he is officially returning to college and he will play for his third school in four years.

“Sources: Darrion Williams has officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “Williams — who averaged 15.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 3.6 APG last season at Texas Tech — is currently in the transfer portal.”

Darrion Williams started his college basketball career back in 2022 at Nevada. He spent just one season with the Wolfpack before making the move to the Texas Tech basketball team. Williams has spent the last two seasons with the Red Raiders, and he has had a lot of success.

Williams averaged 11.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game during his first year with the Red Raiders. His rebounding numbers dipped this past season, but he averaged over 15 PPG. Williams is one of the best players in the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, Williams is a five-star transfer portal prospect. He is the #6 overall player in the portal and the #2 power forward.

“Williams has evolved from an undersized four-man in high school to a versatile and efficient big wing of sorts who can hunt mismatches from different spots on the floor,” Williams' scouting report reads. “At 6-foot-6 with a still thicker natural build, he compensates for what he may lack in quickness or explosiveness with strength, intellect, and skill. He can post-up, put the ball on the floor in both directions, pick-and-pop, and play out of all types of offensive actions. His ability to read the game is very advanced. He averaged 3.6 assists per game, good enough for a 23% assist rate.”

One area that Darrion Williams would like to improve is his three-point shooting. He shot over 45% from deep during his first year at Texas Tech, but he dipped down to 34% last year.

“He was not only the player that Grant McCasland often relied on most in late game situations but also allowed Texas Tech to invert a lot of their offensive actions and let him operate like a big initiator out of ball-screens and dribble hand-offs,” the scouting report continues. “While Williams’ game has made notable strides in each of his three seasons, beginning with his freshman year at Nevada, the one area which saw regression recently was with his three-point shooting. Williams shot just 34% from behind the arc last season, after knocking down 46% as a sophomore at Texas Tech.”

All in all, Williams is a polished player that is going to be a major factor wherever he ends up.

“He’s still a plenty willing floor-spacer, and capable of making big shots in key moments, but somewhat unorthodox with his release and rotation,” the scouting report concludes. “Defensively, his rebounding numbers also dipped, but that could be by virtue of spending more time alongside two true bigs. He’s improved his mobility enough to be reliable guarding opposing wings, so long as he isn’t overextended and has support in gaps around him. Overall, while his physical tools may not be flashy, he’s viewed as a reliable and heady team defender.”

Darrion Williams will be coming back to college for another season, and he is going to make his third school very happy.