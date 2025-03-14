JT Toppin was dominant in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' contest against the Baylor Bears on Thursday. He played so well that he channeled Blake Griffin with his performance.

In 32 minutes of action, Toppin finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and an assist. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

With his latest showing, Toppin became the first Big 12 player with three consecutive games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds since Blake Griffin in 2009, per Jared Berson. He’s also the first Big 12 player with back-to-back 25-point, 10-rebound, 3-block performances since Michael Beasley in 2008.

What's next for JT Toppin, Texas Tech

It was a huge win for JT Toppin and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to earn, beating the Baylor Bears to move on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders led by as much as 15 points early in the second half. However, the Bears attempted a rally as they cut the deficit down to two. Despite their efforts, that was the closest Baylor would get as Texas Tech made the stops on defense to escape with the win.

The win improves Texas Tech's record to 25-7 on the season, extending their win streak to four. They average 80.9 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. As a result, they take down opponents by a solid margin of 13.9 points per game.

Toppin leads the squad with numbers of 18.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists. Darrion Williams comes next with 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while Chance McMillian provides 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Moving on to the semifinals, the Red Raiders will play against the Arizona Wildcats, who beat the Kansas Jayhawks 88-77 to end the quarterfinal round. They will fight for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET.