Texas Tech hosted sixth-ranked Houston, taking the upset in the process. JT Toppin had a monster performance in the game, dropping 31 points and adding 12 boards in the win. The dominating performance put Toppin in Kevin Durant territory as well.

This was the third time this season that Toppin had at least 30 points and ten rebounds against a team ranked in the AP Top-25, according to Jared Berson. The only other players in the last 20 years with three games of 30 points and ten boards against ranked opponents are Marvin Bagley III in 2017-18 and Durant in 2006-07.

Toppin shot 12 of 24 from the field, but 0-5 from three. Still, he racked in 21 points, while adding 12 rebounds and three assists in the game. He first achieved a 30-point and ten rebound game against a ranked opponent in his second game of the season, scoring 35 points with 11 rebounds in a loss to 14th-ranked Illinois. He did it against in a loss to 17th-ranked Arkansas, snagging 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Article Continues Below

The star Red Raider nearly joined this club earlier this season, against 11th-ranked BYU. In that game, he had 11 rebounds, but just 27 points.

The junior forward is eighth in the nation with 22.1 points per game and sixth in the nation with 10.9 rebounds per game. He has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, while having double-digit rebounds in ten of the last 12 games.

Texas Tech is now 16-4 on the season, and 6-1 in Big 12 play, placing them in second place in the conference. They return to the court next Saturday, visiting UCF.