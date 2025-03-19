Texas Tech basketball has fans filling out March Madness brackets believing the Red Raiders will make a deep run. Head coach Grant McCasland is leading the No. 3 seed out West, and hearing chatter about winning that regional. However, he dropped a murky Chance McMillian injury update.

McMillian isn't healthy and fully set to go. The news comes more than 24 hours ahead of their Thursday NCAA Tournament opener against UNC-Wilmington. What is the prognosis for Texas Tech's top guard?

“Chance is gonna be closer to a game-time decision,” McCasland shared, per RedRaiderSports.com on Rivals.

McMillian is dealing with what's described as an upper body injury. Does this mean McCasland is losing faith that McMillian won't be a full go against Thursday's foe?

“We’re confident that at some point we’ll get him back, just hopeful it’s sooner rather than later,” McCasland said.

Impact of Chance McMillian injury for Texas Tech, Grant McCasland

The 6-foot-3 guard missed the second half of the Baylor contest with the apparent strain. He only played 13 total minutes in the Big 12 Tournament game.

McMillian entered the game as TTU's top scoring guard — averaging 14.2 points per game. The Bears erased their 13-point first half deficit without McMillian on the floor. Texas Tech still escaped 76-74.

JT Toppin handled the scoring load for TTU by dropping 26 points. Darrion Williams scored 14, while Elijah Hawkins and Kerwin Walton each added 12 points apiece. Freshman guard Christian Anderson handled McMillian's role.

McMillian gives the Red Raiders a legit scoring threat, though, when healthy. He's hit double figures in points 24 times this season. But McMillian wasn't the only significant injury for the Red Raiders.

McCasland is also dealing with an injured Williams, who left the Baylor contest banged up. He wasn't in the lineup for Texas Tech's 86-80 loss to Arizona. McCasland only played seven healthy players in the six-point loss on Friday.

Now, McCasland and TTU will see if McMillian will lace up the shoes and take on the 27-7 Seahawks — who come into Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as the Colonial Athletic champions plus No. 14 seed.