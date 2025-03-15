After Texas Tech basketball's 86-80 loss to Arizona in the Big 12 tournament semifinal, the Red Raiders now await an at-large bid on Selection Sunday. The good news is, they could potentially have two of their best players available for the Big Dance.

Head coach Grant McCasland addressed the media postgame in regards to Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams.

“Our hope is we get both of them back and that’s the expectation,” per Jarrett Ramirez on X, formerly Twitter.

McMillan and Williams are two of the team's best scoring threats, and the Red Raiders have continuously showed that they are a different unit with them on the floor.

Can Texas Tech basketball make a tournament run?

Texas Tech was missing a combined 28.5 points per game with both players on the sidelines, per ESPN. McMillan and Williams have several days to recover before the first round of the NCAA Tournament on either Thursday or Friday.

At 25-8, the Red Raiders have remained inside the nation's top-25 since the end of January. McMillan suffered an “upper body strain” that caused him to miss the second half of Texas Tech's quarterfinal victory over Baylor. Williams has been hampered with a right leg injury, which proceeded to bother him against Baylor.

McCasland is confident that both players will be available when the Red Raiders begin the NCAA Tournament, but this will continue to be monitored as the team starts tourney preparation in the coming days.