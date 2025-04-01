It has been a long time coming for Rori Harmon and the Texas Longhorns, especially after making the 2025 NCAA Final Four.

The Longhorns beat the TCU Horned Frogs 58-47 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Tournament. With the win, they reached the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

It was special for Harmon, who suffered a torn ACL in December 2023 as she missed the remainder of last season. She returned this year and played a major role in helping the Longhorns advance.

Harmon reflected on the team's win after the game. With all she went through, she was proud to have been successful in her recovery and be able to help her squad.

“I just think about going through, you know, my recovery and coming back after 10 months. I just look at it. And like I said, I'm so proud of myself and I'm so proud of my team, to get to this moment. I'm not saying I never would have thought, but just to come back like I did, and get to a Final Four like we did, it just means a lot to me,” Harmon said.

Rori Harmon suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December 2023. She returned to the floor this season for Texas and is now headed to the Final Four ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5FGU39BqRe — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Rori Harmon, Texas

It will be an unforgettable moment for Rori Harmon, helping the Texas Longhorns make their run to the Final Four after an incredible regular season.

It was a defensive battle between Texas and TCU with neither team scoring 60. However, the Longhorns had the edge as Harmon and Madison Booker combined for 31 points to will their team to victory.

Texas improved to a 35-3 overall record, having gone 15-1 in SEC Play. They average 78.4 points on 46.2% shooting from the field, including 29.9% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 22.7 points per game.

The Longhorns will prepare for their next matchup in the Final Four at Tampa, Florida. They face the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.