The UCLA basketball team just finished up its first-ever season in the Big Ten, and it was a solid one. The Bruins ended up being one of the better teams in the conference, and they made it to the NCAA Tournament. UCLA didn't make a very deep run in the big dance as it lost in the first weekend, but it was still a decent year. Now, Mick Cronin and the rest of the Bruins' coaching staff are looking at how they can take the next step during the 2025-26 season. The college basketball transfer portal will come in handy.

In today's era, the college basketball transfer portal is crucial. Unless a team had a phenomenal season and is bringing back all of their starters, there is reason for every squad to go shopping during the offseason. There is a lot of experienced talent in the transfer portal, and it gives any team the opportunity to build something special ahead of the season.

The portal opened up back in March, so the UCLA basketball team has already been busy. The Bruins have lost players as six decided to enter their name, but the team has also brought in some replacements.

Who UCLA has already added

UCLA has already landed some big commitments from the transfer portal. So far, the Bruins have picked up San Diego transfer Steven Jamerson, Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, UMKC transfer Jamar Brown and New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent. Dent was one of the best players in the portal, so that was a huge get for Mick Cronin and the UCLA basketball team.

The Bruins have done a good job in the portal already, and it's unlikely that they add a lot more. However, there are still a lot of talented players available, and some are worth taking a look at. Here are a few players that the Bruins should have their eye on:

James White, G, New Orleans

James White is a player that isn't getting enough attention in the transfer portal. He started his career at Ole Miss back in 2021, and this is now his third time in the portal as he has also played for UAB and most recently, New Orleans. White averaged 19.2 points per game last season and started in 19 out of the 20 games that he played in. If he ends up with the right fit, he could make some noise at the power five level. He could be a good option for the UCLA basketball team.

Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Another guard that could be a good option for UCLA is Washington State transfer Cedric Coward. Like White, Coward is also familiar with the transfer portal as this is his third time entering. He played just one season with the Cougars, and it was a big one. Coward averaged over 17 PPG this past season, and he shot 40% from deep. He has good size as well as he averaged seven rebounds per game. All in all, Coward is a very versatile player who should be able to find a home on a power five roster.

Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Arkansas star freshman Boogie Fland entered the transfer portal this week, but he is reportedly focused on the NBA Draft. Still, why not give him a call? If Fland does end up coming back to college for another season, he is going to be one of the best players in the country. He was already a star during his freshman season, and he is only going to get better. He averaged 13.5 PPG last year. Fland will likely go pro, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he doesn't enter the NBA Draft.

Transfer portal overview

The college basketball transfer portal opened up on March 24th, and it was open for about a month as it closed on April 22nd. The final game of the season took place on April 7th as Florida won the national title over Houston, and the portal opening up before then does create issues for teams that are still dancing.

First of all, players that want to transfer had to make a difficult decision. They could either finish up their season with their current team and miss out on potential opportunities, or they can skip the NCAA Tournament so they can find their next home. We saw this happen during the tournament as Michigan freshman Justin Pippen left the program before the Sweet 16.

This also creates an issue for coaches as they are trying to devote 100% of their time to tournament preparation. A lot of coaches want to wait until their season is over before they explore the transfer portal. All in all, the opening date creates some issues.

The college basketball transfer portal is only open during this initial window, unlike football, which has two different windows. There will be a lot of transfer portal news in the college basketball world even with the portal closed as there are still a lot players without homes yet.