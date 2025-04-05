Two players will make their way to the West Coast as they join Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

Xavier Booker and Jamar Brown announced their transfers to the Bruins on Friday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. Booker comes from the Michigan State Spartans while Brown departs from Missouri-Kansas City.

Booker leaves Michigan State after two seasons, appearing in 60 total games. He averaged 4.3 points and two rebounds per contest while rejecting 36 shots throughout his career with the program.

On the other hand, Brown had a breakout season with Missouri-Kansas City. He produced 17 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. His 3-point shooting was noteworthy, knocking down 40% of his attempts from three. He ranked in the top 10 of the Summit League in double-doubles, minutes per game, points per game, offensive rebounds per game, rebounds per game, steals per game and three-point makes per game.

How Mick Cronin, UCLA performed this season

Adding Xavier Booker and Jamar Brown is solid for Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins as they progress through the offseason.

Their 2024-25 campaign came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing 67-58 to the Tennessee Volunteers. They finished with a 23-11 overall record, having gone 13-7 in Big Ten Play. They averaged 74.2 points on 46.4% shooting from the field, including 35.2% from beyond the arc. As a result, they got past opponents by a margin of nine points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau led the way with numbers of 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 49.6% overall and 40% from downtown. Eric Dailey Jr. came next with 11.4 points and four rebounds, Sebastien Mack put up 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while Skyy Clark provided 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

On top of adding Donovan Dent from New Mexico, keep an eye on the Bruins to keep retooling their squad. They will look to pick up where they left off once the 2025-26 season goes underway.