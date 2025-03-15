Iowa basketball is opening its head coaching position for the first time since 2010. Fran McCaffrey is out after delivering a 17-16 campaign. But Iowa must replace the winningest basketball coach ever on campus as it attracts multiple candidates.

McCaffrey was three victories away from hitting 300 career wins at Iowa City. He also took the Hawkeyes to seven March Madness appearances. Yet Iowa runs him out following the disappointment of 2024-25. Even the boyfriend of Iowa legend Caitlin Clark dropped a fierce social media post after the firing.

Iowa will attract some high-profile names. This opening looks highly appealing for power conference coaches seeking a fresh start. Or successful mid-major leaders ready to make the jump.

Here are five names to watch for the newest Big Ten Conference opening. Including the son of a national title winner who's carved his own resume before in the Big Ten.

Ben McCollum, Drake

Going to start with the fastest rising contender for Iowa, though. Ben McCollum has turned Drake into a 30-3 team primed to hit the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday during the selection show.

McCollum's interest in Iowa, however, is “a million percent true” according to 247Sports college basketball insider Sean Bock on Saturday. Bock adds the Drake head coach isn't shy about how heavily interested he is about the opening.

McCollum is an astonishing 422-94 as head coach. The 43-year-old is also an Iowa City native — making him prime for the Hawkeyes vacancy.

Brian Wardle, Bradley

McCollum isn't the only Missouri Valley Conference coaching star who can attract Iowa. Brian Wardle has built his own stout production with rival Bradley.

Wardle has compiled a 253-203 record at the Illinois university. He's even guided a Horizon League regular season title in 2014.

Wardle has no ties to the state of Iowa or Big Ten, however. That likely makes him a longshot for the opening compared to McCollum. But he's worth the call if McCollum opts to stay at Drake or accept another opportunity.

Darian DeVries, West Virginia

DeVries is another home grown Iowa native. Bock also mentioned the West Virginia head coach as a name to watch.

DeVries has the Mountaineers on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament at 19-13. But he's 169-68 as a head coach, including his previous run at Drake.

There's one more important Iowa connection he shares. The 49-year-old is the brother of beloved Hawkeyes football star Jared DeVries. But the basketball coach's massive buyout at WVU complicates things, per ESPN college basketball insider Pete Thamel.

Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Now the son of the legendary two-time national champion Rick Pitino lands here. But the younger Pitino comes with his own litany of victories and ties to Iowa's conference.

Pitino guided rival Minnesota from 2013 to 2021. He delivered three 20-win seasons with the Golden Gophers including two March Madness runs in 2016-17 then 2018-19. He's reestablished himself with the Lobos. UNM has ignited with three consecutive 20-win campaigns and Pitino has this Lobos team at 26-7.

Pitino, however, is already labeled a top contender for the Villanova opening. Iowa should still reach out to him.

Niko Medved, Colorado State

Throwing in one more stout MWC coach. Plus one who has Colorado State thinking NCAA Tournament during its march to the conference title game.

Medved took a program that fell apart under Larry Eustachy and created five 20-win seasons in Fort Collins. The Rams clinched two NCAA Tournament bids under his watch.

Medved joins Pitino in having his own Minnesota/Big Ten ties. Except he's a former Golden Gophers player and assistant. Medved likely will hear some interested power conference suitors. He's a dark horse contender for the Hawkeyes.