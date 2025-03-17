Indiana basketball will be searching for a new head coach after its notable snub from March Madness. The Hoosiers got left out of the 68-team tournament on Selection Sunday. But by choosing to end its season, Indiana also ended the Mike Woodson era.

The Hoosiers officially severed ties with Woodson following the unveiling of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Indiana planned to relieve Woodson of his head coaching duties on Feb. 7.

Woodson managed to collect key late season wins over Purdue and Ohio State. But it never became enough to save him. Woodson likely would've continued coaching if IU snuck into the tourney. But now the athletic department led by Scott Dolson and Stephen Harper can search for Woodson's replacement.

Indiana is filled with past prestige inside Assembly Hall. Five national championship banners hang inside the iconic heartland venue. However, the last title banner is nearing 40 years old. Indiana has also watched the Big Ten expand and grow more competitive with Maryland, UCLA and Oregon all making its first NCAA Tournament appearances as a conference member.

The university must reel in a big fish to reignite a restless fanbase, plus awaken a sleeping basketball giant. Here are five names to monitor — most of whom either have a tournament game to prepare for or knows March Madness well.

Brad Brownell, Clemson

Here's one of Indiana's top contenders. Brownell heard his name attached to the IU opening even before Woodson was officially let go.

Brownell, however, danced around the Indiana possibility back on Wednesday during the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Brad Brownell on his name being mentioned for Indiana's opening: "I'm not gonna talk about potential jobs. I have a great job. And I'm 100% focused on this team… I've been here 15 years. I think this place is a really special place."pic.twitter.com/bsOmj3o1x1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Indiana can still get aggressive and make a run. The 56-year-old is an Evansville native and coached within the state between 1991 to 1994. He's also 459-280 overall as a head coach and has this Clemson team taking the No. 5 seed in the Midwest regional. He's worth bringing home if you're the IU athletics department and the search firm.

Ben McCollum, Drake

McCollum is rising as the top coaching name for this upcoming hiring cycle. Rightfully so, after guiding Drake to an astonishing 30-3 mark this season.

He's compiled a mammoth 422-94 overall record. McCollum even created a personal streak of hitting 22 or more wins each season since 2010-11 — which began at his past stop of Northwest Missouri State.

McCollum is a proven winner. And he's already a contender for the opening in Bloomington. However, McCollum is also a favorite to land the open Iowa job. Indiana can attempt to siphon the Iowa City native from Drake before the rival Hawkeyes do.

John Groce, Akron

Back to the theme of past Hoosier State residents. Groce is a Muncie native who has the Zips heading to the tournament.

Groce is also 348-218 overall as a head coach at past stops Ohio University, Illinois and his current stop Akron. He's rebuilt himself nicely after his disappointing run with the Illini.

Indiana likely has concerns over his last run in the Big Ten. But perhaps Groce learned his lesson and is ready to make another leap back to the conference.

Scott Drew, Baylor

This is a massive swing. But again, Indiana must swing fiercely to reignite the energy for Hoosiers basketball.

Drew is the owner of one national championship ring in Waco, Tex., from 2021. But his last three Bears teams haven't finished past third in the Big 12. This Baylor team squeaked into the tourney at 19-14, with a seventh place finish in the conference.

The 54-year-old could need a change of scenery. But this state scenery he knows well, as a past Butler and Valparaiso assistant. IU can attempt a massive sales pitch to bring in a past national title winner.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls

Throwing in one more past national championship coach. Though one who's situation is worth watching in the Windy City.

Donovan has struggled with the Bulls and are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. The franchise may consider going in a new direction if the Bulls miss their third straight playoff appearance.

Donovan, though, owns two national titles with Florida. The Hoosiers can dial his number if he becomes available.