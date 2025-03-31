Cori Close accomplished a major milestone in the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team's history: reaching the Final Four.

Close has been the Bruins' head coach since 2011. Her coaching has kept the program in the conversation as one of the best teams in the country, making multiple deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. However, they fell short of reaching the Final Four in previous seasons. Not this time.

The Bruins took down the LSU Tigers 72-65 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, finally accomplishing the feat. Close reflected on the achievement after the game, needing five words to describe what she felt.

“I am one blessed coach,” Close said.

What's next for Cori Close, UCLA

Cori Close and the UCLA Bruins will embrace the opportunity to play in the Final Four with open arms.

Their win against the LSU Tigers, who won the national championship in 2023, speaks volumes to how successful UCLA has been as a powerhouse. 3-point shooting turned to be a major factor; UCLA made 10 triples on 41.7% accuracy while LSU only made five shots from downtown.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Bruins. Gabriela Jaquez led the way with 18 points and eight assists as Lauren Betts put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Timea Gardiner provided 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

UCLA improved to a 34-2 overall record, having gone 16-2 in Big Ten Play. They average 78.7 points on 48.2% shooting from the field, including 33.7% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a convincing margin of 20.8 points per game.

The Bruins will prepare for their next matchup in the Final Four. They face the USC Trojans or UConn Huskies on April 4.