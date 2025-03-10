Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are getting ready to take part in the Big East Tournament. However, the head coach had stunning comments regarding his team's status in the transfer portal.

The Huskies ended their regular season on Saturday, blowing out the Seton Hall Pirates 81-50. They finished the regular season 22-9, including a 14-6 showing in Big East Play.

Hurley reflected on the team's season on an episode of 60 Minutes. Heading into the conference tournament, he specified a percentage of his team that will consider testing the waters in the transfer portal due to NIL interests.

“50 percent of my roster or more is at least considering going in the portal, if not already knows what school that they're going to,” Hurley said.

“Yeah, and in a couple of those cases, they've already talked to the coaching staff at future school and have an idea of what their NIL is going to be there.”

What's next for Dan Hurley, UConn

Despite the team's potential situation after the season ends, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies ended conference play on a strong note.

The Huskies won their last four games, securing third place in the Big East standings behind Creighton and St. John's. They average 78 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 9.7 points per game.

Solo Ball leads the way with numbers of 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Liam McNeeley comes next with 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while Alex Karaban provides 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The 2025 Big East Tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden, starting on March 12 and ending on March 15. With the third seed, the UConn Huskies have a first-round bye. They will play in the quarterfinals facing Villanova or Seton Hall on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET.