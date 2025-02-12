Despite dealing with foul trouble to both of its big men throughout the game, Dan Hurley and UConn basketball picked up a huge 70-66 win against Creighton in Omaha on Tuesday night. This was UConn's first win in its history in Omaha, and it also kept the Huskies in the regular season conference title race.

During the game, the Creighton fans were absolutely giving it to Hurley, constantly heckling him with “f**k Dan Hurley” chants. Hurley got the last laugh, however, and he didn't hesitate to let them know about it on his way off the floor.

In Hurley's postgame press conference, he expressed just one regret about the viral moment after the game, and it may not be what you expect.

“I just wish there were more people still here,” Hurley said, per Clayton Collier of First Alert 6. “When I've gotten my butt kicked in here, besides the COVID year which we would all like to forget, I've obviously had to walk off unceremoniously, just crushed by the crowd. … I'm not gonna lie to you, I was very gratifying. I waved at some people. But I just wish there were more of them still left. There's been a lot more [people] left when I've lost.”

Hurley may not have been able to get this win without the stellar performance of star freshman Liam McNeeley. McNeeley put up one of the best performances by a UConn freshman in program history, finishing the night with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The potential lottery pick scored more than half of UConn's points in this one and came up with bucket after bucket when the Huskies needed it most.

Hurley and company are not starting to build some momentum as the postseason creeps closer. This is another impressive road win for this UConn basketball team after winning on the road at Marquette to start the month of February. If UConn can get healthy and continue to ramp up, it will have plenty of confidence going into the NCAA Tournament as the back-to-back defending champions.