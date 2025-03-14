As UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley's behavior has been monitored throughout the year due to his fiery nature and technical fouls, some would argue that those moments happen off a whim. However, as UConn basketball looks to succeed in March, Hurley would say his latest during the 73-56 win against Villanova in the Big East Tournament that his latest was intentional.

With the team trailing in the first half, Hurley received a technical foul by the officials for where a video showed him using profanity at them. He would say after the game that it was in fact “calculated,” though he admits he doesn't know “what type of impact it had” according to NJ.com.

“It was calculated,” Hurley said after the Huskies outscored the Wildcats 42-20 in the second half to win 73-56. “I pick up some technical fouls that are not calculated, they’re regrettable. But that was one I wanted. But I’m not sure what type of impact it had, because the free throw discrepancy continued.”

UConn basketball's Dan Hurley on the impressive win over Villanova

While UConn basketball doesn't want to get “cooked” in March to use Hurley's words, Thursday's win over Villanova was an impressive one as besides trailing by five points at halftime, they played exceptionally in the second half. The Huskies would outscore the Wildcats 42-20 in the second half where by the end of the, the winning team shot 57.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.

They would end the game on a commanding 22-5 run as Hurley said to John Fanta after the game that they improved on their defense, which has been their “Achilles heel” this season.

“Obviously, defensively, first half we were driven a lot,” Hurley said. “It was straight line drives too, and fouling a lot, and having a real hard time, obviously guarding Poplar in particular. But they were getting wherever they wanted to go on the court, and we were just so passive defensively. Our Achilles heel the whole year has been our defense.”

“It's why we're not lite,” Hurley continued. “We're surging as a rebounding team right now. You know, we're a top 15 offense in the country if we don't turn the ball over. But just, you know, the execution, I thought was really good to get Alex looks, and then we got stops and took care of the defensive plays.”

At any rate, the Huskies look to repeat as Big East champions as the team next faces Creighton on Friday night.