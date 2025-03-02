UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is talking about his team's play as the NCAA tournament approaches. While the Huskies don't look quite as strong as the last two seasons, UConn is still a force to be reckoned with. Hurley is revealing though how his team can be doomed in March if they aren't careful.

“If your best players don't play well for you, or if your best players are hurt, you're cooked,” Hurley said, per Daily Campus Sports.

The Huskies didn't win the Big East conference this season. That honor went to St. John's who took the conference regular season title in Rick Pitino's second year.

UConn basketball is 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big East. The Huskies have won two in a row, after defeating the Providence Friars 75-63 on Saturday.

Can UConn basketball win a third straight national championship?

UConn basketball has won the last two national championships in the sport. The squad is looking to make it three in a row this season, which is nearly unheard of. Only John Wooden at UCLA won three consecutive national championships. That happened more than 50 years ago.

UConn has not been as dominant this year as they were last year. The team got swept by St. John's and lost some other disappointing games in the conference. One of those was a 69-68 loss to Seton Hall.

The Huskies though are clicking at the right time. UConn has two wins in a row with two games left in the league schedule. The Huskies still have to play Marquette and Seton Hall before the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

UConn got a career-high performance from Tarris Reed Jr. in their win at Providence. Reed had 24 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in 32 minutes. Those were career-highs for the transfer in points, rebounds and blocks. The 18 rebound performance was also a season best for a UConn basketball player.

Hurley surely loves what he's getting from Reed right now. Reed put up numbers not seen at the school since UConn had big man Hasheem Thabeet more than 15 years ago.

The club is going into New York City soon with a chance to improve their NCAA tournament seeding. While UConn is most likely not going to be a no. 1 seed this year in March Madness, Hurley and his program have proven they don't have to be to win a national championship.

UConn next plays Marquette on Wednesday.