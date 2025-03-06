March is here, and the UConn basketball team has been the king of March (and April for that matter) in each of the last two seasons. The Huskies are two-time defending national championships, and they want to win a third straight title this year. UConn isn't having as good of a season as people expected, but it's all about getting hot at the right time. During Wednesday night's 72-66 win over #20 Marquette, the Huskies looked good.

The Huskies needed a win on Wednesday night, and they got it. So far so good for the UConn basketball team in March as they are 2-0, and they have high expectations going forward as well.

“When you're a player/coach at UConn, when you get to March, you're convinced you're supposed to win,” Dan Hurley said after the win, according to a post from Big East Bar Room.

This season has not gone to plan for UConn, but there is still obviously a ton to play for. The Huskies aren't going to win the Big East, but they will be in the NCAA Tournament, where the ultimate prize is up for grabs.

“I think you're just trying to get across to the guys that obviously the regular season goal of the championship has come and gone,” Hurley said, according to an article from Sportskeeda. “But we can still position ourselves to have a better March than we've had the previous months potentially.”

Hurley knows what his team needs to do if they are going to make a successful run. They need to start playing better defense, and they need to limit the turnovers.

“But if we don't take good care of the basketball, if we don't defend better, if we don't have two-way playmakers on the court that are on the backboard and just playing with an incredible effort, then it won't be a good March,” the two-time national champion said.

With the win, UConn improved to 21-9 overall on the year and 13-6 in Big East play. The Huskies have one game left in the regular season as they will host Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Big East Tournament will go down next week, and then the UConn basketball team will begin its run in the big dance. The Huskies are currently projected to end up around the eight seed line, but they have a chance to improve their positioning in the Big East tourney. Once the NCAA Tournament hits, anything can happen for the two-time defending champs.