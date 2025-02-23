UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is opening up about his team's struggles this season. The Huskies are losing games a lot more regularly than the last few seasons, when they won national championships. On Sunday, UConn basketball lost to St. John's 89-75.

St. John's swept UConn this year for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

“Unlike our past teams, where there were literally no bad matchups for us, there are some teams that just are not great for you,” Hurley said after the game, per Huskies beat writer Sam Calhoun.

The matchup was ugly at times. UConn fell behind by a 50-32 score at the half. It was the largest deficit the Huskies faced at halftime all season. St. John's is closing in on a Big East championship under Rick Pitino.

The Huskies struggled in several areas against St. John's. UConn committed 18 turnovers, while shooting just 26 percent from three-point range.

With the loss, UConn basketball falls to 18-9 on the season. The squad has lost three of their last five games, including two against St. John's.

UConn basketball looks to defend its national titles

UConn basketball has won back-to-back national championships. While this squad is struggling more than in years past, UConn still has one of the best teams in the Big East. The Huskies currently have a 10-6 conference mark.

The Huskies have had to replace a lot of talent, particularly up front. UConn basketball lost Donovan Clingan from last year's national championship team, who blocked nearly every shot taken against him.

The team saw its luck run out at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. UConn had been on a run in the building, including wins at the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UConn had about 10 straight wins at MSG before the St. John's loss.

UConn struggled to hold on to the ball in the St. John's game. Hurley had to burn a timeout early in the second half against St. John's due to two quick turnovers. The squad finished -6 in turnover margin, which is always a hard obstacle to overcome.

Despite the loss, UConn is still likely to make the NCAA Tournament. The squad can't get hungover from this loss, however. UConn basketball has regular season games remaining against Georgetown, Providence, Marquette and Seton Hall. A few more wins would make UConn fans much happier.

The Huskies next take on Georgetown Wednesday.