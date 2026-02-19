Fans didn't hold back on Dan Hurley following the No. 5 UConn Huskies' 91-84 upset loss to the Creighton Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Hurley is going through his eighth season as the Huskies' head coach. He stands out as one of the best coaches in the sport, but the two-time national champion saw his squad underwhelm in their loss to their conference rivals.

Fans came in droves to be critical of Hurley's squad with their stunning loss to Creighton. Here are some of their reactions.

“I love Dan Hurley but, he was talking the talk at Creighton but didn't walk the walk. UConn good though,” one fan said.

“So far this season… UConn struggled against BYU, got crushed by St John's (who will once again crush UConn in a few weeks), got mauled to shreds against Creighton… at home, at risk of being knocked out of March Madness by a 15 seed. Trouble brewing in Storrs,” another remarked.

“Just going to shift my focus to UConn Hockey for the rest of the Winter sports year. They have a better chance winning a title then Basketball. Because my expectations for Basketball keeps going down. They will be lucky making it past the Round of 32,” one commented.

“At least Hurley has those rings, cause he sure got dogwalked this game. Pun intended,” one replied.

“Hurley needs to be fired. Loses by double digits as an 18 point favorite. Hurley forces Davey Boy to pull out all of the stops! But they tell me Big O couldn’t handle it!” a fan said.

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against Creighton

Dan Hurley has the ability to get UConn back on the win column. However, losing to Creighton creates potential concern about their chances in March.

Three players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win. Braylon Mullins led the team with a stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. Silas Demary Jr. came next with 17 points and nine assists, Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Solo Ball provided eight points.

UConn fell to a 24-3 overall record on the season, going 14-2 in its Big East matchups. They hold the second spot in the conference standings, being above the Villanova Wildcats and Blue Jays while trailing the St. John's Red Storm.

The No. 5 Huskies will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They take on Villanova as tip-off will take place on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET.