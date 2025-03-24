Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies found themselves in controversy following their season-ending loss to the Florida Gators in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

After the game, Hurley made comments to the Baylor coaching staff, preparing for their game against Duke. Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis recorded the now-viral video with his phone, which saw him reportedly receive threats from the men's basketball director of communications Bobby Mullen.

“Joey Ellis took that video and then was confronted by UConn Director of Communications, Bobby Mullen. Mullen asked for that video that had gone viral to be removed. He then threatened Joey, saying he would, quote, “ruin his life” if he didn't. This was heard by multiple other reporters and staff on hand,” Charlotte Sports Live reported.

“Management asked Mullen for a statement of the incident. Here's what he said, “The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm in arm with the seniors, overwhelmed with emotion. Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff,” end quote. Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News stand by Joey Ellis' reporting.”

After posting the clip of Dan Hurley leaving the floor post game in Raleigh, here's an update with our latest reporting late Sunday night. @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/pOOvoIINhR — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 24, 2025

What's next for Dan Hurley, UConn after NCAA Tourney exit

This is certainly not the way Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies wanted their season to end: surrounded by controversy.

Nonetheless, their pursuit for a three-peat in national championships came to a close on Sunday afternoon after the loss to the Florida Gators. Winning consecutive titles in college basketball is hard to do, much less achieve it twice. The fact that Hurley got the Huskies that far speaks volumes to his coaching ability.

UConn finished the season with a 24-11 overall record, having gone 14-6 in Big East Play. They averaged 77 points on 47.5 shooting from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of nine points per game.

Liam McNeeley led the way with numbers of 14.5 points and six rebounds. He had shooting splits of 38.1% overall and 31.7% from downtown. Solo Ball came next with 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while Alex Karaban put up 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Huskies will look to retool in the offseason, as Hurley continues his building his resume as one of the best coaches in the sport.