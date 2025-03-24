Throughout the college basketball season, UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley has been the spotlight of many antics. Unfortunately for him, Jay Bilas is not a fan.

However, many of the antics began at the beginning of the season. For starters, Hurley went NSFW during the Maui Invitational at the officials. He was seen getting down on the floor and consistently badgering the officials.

That same instance took place on Sunday against No. 1 seeded Florida. On the Dan Patrick Show, Bilas ripped Hurley a new one about his antics on the sideline.

“Well he should change some things,” Bilas said. “I think the way he comports himself on the sideline should change and I think some of the things he says after a game like what we saw in the hallway. Was that a huge deal? No, but is that what you should do? I think the answer is no too.

“Look I get it that the response is well that’s just who he is. I tend to think that’s an excuse for bad behavior. It’s not a crime, it’s not a big deal.

Jay Bilas understands UConn basketball's Dan Hurley

Passion is one thing, but to have it come at the expense of the sport or the team is another. More so, Hurley told Baylor that he hoped the officials don't screw them over like what happened to UConn.

As Bilas said, it's not a big deal to say something like that. However, that might've not been the most appropriate time to do so. After all, Hurley has had the magnifying glass on him all through the season.

After UConn basketball secured two consecutive championships, they were on everyone's hit list. Even with Hurley's antics, he's still one of the best coaches in the sport.

Bilas expanded a bit more on his previous point about Hurley and his role within the sport.

“On the one hand you go, well we don’t have any characters in the game anymore and he is a character,” Bilas said. “But would it be so bad if he was just superstitious and just this crazy competitor and wears superhero socks and all that stuff and we cut out the other stuff?

“Yeah, I mean, I think that would be okay.”

At the end of the day, Hurley is one of the biggest characters within college basketball. His personality can be larger than life. Still, Bilas believes finding a balance will be the key moving forward.