Five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines during halftime of their Final Four matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard out of Sierra Canyon School is ranked No. 14 overall in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player at his position, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. McCoy, a McDonald's All-American, made his decision live on the “Fab Five” alternate broadcast, choosing Michigan over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, and others, while also holding offers from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and Tennessee.

McCoy's commitment comes after a phenomenal high school season in which he led Sierra Canyon to a 30-1 record and a state championship. On the international stage, he represented Team USA last summer, earning a gold medal while averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across seven games.

With nearly a 6-foot-10 wingspan, McCoy combines size, strength, and speed, allowing him to impact both ends of the floor. Defensively, he averaged 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in EYBL play, showing the ability to guard multiple positions. He also contributed 6.8 rebounds per game and thrives in transition, often pushing the ball after defensive boards. Offensively, he excels at attacking the rim, finishing in the 98th percentile, though his perimeter shooting (30% from three, 56% free throw) remains an area for development.

McCoy becomes the sixth member of the Wolverines 2026 recruiting class, joining Quinn Costello, Lincoln Cosby, Joseph Hartman, Malachi Brown, and Marcus Moller.