Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies are going to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament after taking down the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Behind an incredible performance by Bueckers, UCOnn basketball sent the Sooners home, as the Huskies eked out an 82-59 victory at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The senior guard lit up the Sooners for 40 points on an incredibly efficient 16-for-27 shooting from the field. She also went 6-for-8 from behind the arc while adding six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Bueckers inflicted most of the damage on the Sooners in the second half in which she scored 29 of her total scoring output in the contest.

Bueckers' fiery showing against the Sooners earned her a few historic feats in the NCAA Tournament, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

With that performance, she became the first UConn player to have three 30-point games in the NCAA Tournament. She also became the first Huskies player ever to stitch together consecutive 30-point games in the Big Dance. The former Naismith College Player of the Year had 34 points in the Huskies' 91-57 drubbing of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of the tournament.

Also, she's the only Husky ever with multiple 30-point outings in the same national tourney.

In addition to all those achievements she's unlocked, Paige Bueckers also passed the legendary Maya Moore for the most 25-point NCAA Tournament games by a UConn player since the turn of the century.

Bueckers' unforgettable scoring outburst had everyone buzzing about it on social media.

“Paige has 40. What a night. She is only 80 away from passing Caitlin Clark for the all time NCAA Tournament scoring record,” shared a commenter on X (formerly Twitter).

Via another commenter: “PAIGE BUECKERS did so well! Congrats UConn girls!”

“Paige Bueckers is your favorite point guard's favorite point guard,” said a social media user.

From a different fan: “WOW😱 What an impressive game today Paige – you ROCK👍🏼🏀”

One post read: “Paige levelling up. Good luck stopping her now.”

The win over Oklahoma sets UConn up for a date with the winner of the Sweet 16 round matchup between the No. 1 USC Trojans and the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats.