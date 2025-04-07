It's been a long road filled with many challenges for UConn wing Azzi Fudd, but she was on top of the world on Sunday following dominating performances against UCLA and South Carolina en route to taking home Final Four MOP [Most Outstanding Player] honors.

During UConn's win against UCLA in the Final Four, Azzi Fudd finished with 19 points while shooting 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the field and 3-of-5 (60 percent) from the three-point line. She followed that up with 24 points, five rebounds and three steals in the championship game against South Carolina. She shot 9-of-17 (53 percent) from the field and went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

On a team that had probable No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers and superstar freshman Sarah Strong, it was Azzi Fudd who was the most overall consistent star in the Final Four for UConn with a well-deserved MOP honor. A former five-star recruit, Fudd's college career has been plagued with unfortunate injury luck. But she's made a tremendous bounce back this season.

She was limited to only 15 games during her sophomore season in 2022-23 due to a knee injury, and she missed all but two games her junior year in 2023-24 due to an ACL injury. The ACL injury kept her out for the start of this season, but she made her return to the court on Nov. 20 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Overall, Fudd appeared in 33 games this season, including 29 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. She averaged 13.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 44.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.3 percent shooting from the the free-throw line.

While Fudd has been projected as a top prospect in the WNBA Draft, she already announced her intention to return to UConn next season as she has another year of eligibility remaining.