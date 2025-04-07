One of the biggest reasons for the UConn women's basketball team coming together at the right time to win the 2025 national championship was Azzi Fudd playing at such a high level. Her standout game on Feb. 16, on the road against South Carolina stands out as a moment that the Huskies became a clear threat to win the national title, and Fudd recalled the message that her teammate, Kaitlyn Chen, had for her after the game.

“This is why I came to UConn,” Azzi Fudd recounts her teammate, Kaitlyn Chen, saying to her after the win over South Carolina in February, according to Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “This is why I came to UConn. This is the Azzi I committed here to play with. Not the Azzi that played against Tennessee (Fudd had 10 points and was 3-of-9), I don't know who that was. I don't want to play with her again.”

Chen transferred to the UConn women's basketball program for her senior year after playing three years at Princeton. Fudd has always been a highly-touted player, a former No. 1 recruit from the 2021 class. However, despite showcasing high-end ability at various points over the years, she has dealt with injury woes in her college career.

UConn's 80-76 loss to Tennessee on Feb. 6, which was referenced by Chen, stands out as a turning point. The Huskies hit another level after that game, and just 10 days later, beating South Carolina 87-68 while Fudd scored 28 points, sent a clear message that they were a real contender.

Facing South Carolina again in the title game on Sunday, it was much of the same story, as Fudd stood out once again, scoring 24 points and securing the Most Outstanding Player award for the Final Four.

Fudd will be back at UConn next season, but the biggest x-factor in the Huskies winning this season was perhaps her hitting peak form. She had some help in the form of Chen along the way.