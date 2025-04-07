The UConn women's basketball program are national champions once more. Connecticut crushed South Carolina 82-59 to secure the program's first national championship since 2016. The Huskies were led by their three best players: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and freshman star Sarah Strong. One legendary WNBA player had some kind words for Bueckers and Fudd after the big win.

WNBA legend Sue Bird spoke with UConn players after their big win against South Carolina. Bird told ESPN that she dropped some wisdom on Bueckers and Fudd right after their big moment.

“[The titles] never come without some really trying times,” Bird recalls telling Bueckers and teammate Azzi Fudd. “Even if you go 39-0 in a season, it still wasn't perfect.”

This is especially true at a prestigious program like Connecticut. New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart explained that championships are expected when you're a husky.

“When you lose at UConn, it's like the world is ending,” Stewart told ESPN. “[We knew] that they were going to get it. It took a little bit longer, but they got here today.”

Bueckers did not have the perfect collegiate career at UConn, but it did end in the perfect way. She played her freshman year in a bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bueckers also missed time during her sophomore and junior seasons because of injuries. She even missed a few games this season with a knee injury.

Bird explained that winning a championship truly is the perfect end to Bueckers' collegiate career.

“There is something extremely validating about winning a championship. There is something about shutting people up when you win a championship,” Bird said. “I'd imagine, just given the roller-coaster ride that has been her career in terms of the injuries, I think this would just be such a warm, fuzzy-feeling way to end everything.”

Bueckers and Fudd are now headed to the WNBA. Both are expected to be first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which takes place in one week.