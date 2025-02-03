No. 6 UConn women’s basketball extended its Big East regular-season winning streak to 32 games with a dominant 101-59 victory over Butler on Sunday, led by an aggressive first-half performance from Paige Bueckers. The redshirt junior scored 16 of her 18 points before halftime, helping the Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East) build an insurmountable 33-point lead at the break.

“When Paige is aggressive like she was, it changes things,” UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma said, per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider.

The Huskies saw contributions from across the roster, with Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade each scoring 13 points, KK Arnold finishing with 12 on perfect shooting and Sarah Strong adding 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks, as reported by Jim Fuller of the Associated Press. UConn shot 68% from the field through three quarters before emptying the bench in the fourth.

UConn women's basketball continues Big East dominance

Coach Auriemma stressed the importance of balanced scoring.

“If you're able to get multiple people in double figures, and if you're able to do that in the first half, that's fantastic,” he said. “If it comes in the fourth quarter, that's, you know, a three-run homer when you're up 8-2 in the ninth inning. So, we have to make sure that we're able to distribute the ball enough, and people have to be productive. I think that's when we're at our best.”

Butler (12-12, 2-9) was led by Kilyn McGuff’s 17 points, including her 1,000th career point early in the second half. Riley Makalusky added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who struggled with turnovers, allowing UConn to score 25 points off 15 first-half giveaways.

UConn's dominance in Big East play has been evident all season, with all 12 conference wins coming by at least 11 points. The Huskies are winning league games by an average of 33.7 points per game.

With postseason play approaching, Bueckers emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum.

“Those 11 wins can help you win the 12th one,” she said. “So just continuing to get better at practice, get better every day, challenge ourselves, and really start playing our best basketball, starting this February and into March.”

The Huskies return to action on Thursday in a road matchup against No. 18 Tennessee, while Butler will host Villanova on Wednesday.