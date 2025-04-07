UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers said it felt like “destiny” to see Azzi Fudd win Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, as she exited her final college game a national champion and teammate Sarah Strong capped a dominant postseason for the Huskies.

After leading UConn to an 82-59 win over defending champion South Carolina, Bueckers reflected on the program’s return to the top and the selfless, team-oriented performance that sealed their 12th NCAA title.

“It's destiny, and obviously I have a great faith, so I believe God planned it perfectly in the way that it went out,” Bueckers said, as reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “It's a great last showing of the great team basketball that we've been playing all season.”

Fudd scored 24 points in the title game to earn Most Outstanding Player honors, while Strong matched her with 24 points and added 15 rebounds for UConn. Bueckers notched 17 points and was the last player to cut down a piece of the net, ending her career with the Huskies' first championship since 2016.

UConn women's basketball back to championship form

Bueckers had long been known for her leadership and unselfish play, and UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma praised her for helping the Huskies return to their championship form despite injuries that sidelined her for large portions of her career.

“They’ve all been gratifying, don’t get me wrong,” Auriemma said of his past titles, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

“But this one here, because of the way it came about and what’s been involved, it’s been a long time since I’ve been that emotional when a player has walked off the court,” he added of Bueckers.

Fudd, Strong and Bueckers combined for 368 total points during the NCAA Tournament — the most ever by a trio in a single tournament. Strong’s 114 points also set an NCAA freshman record.

UConn controlled the second half, using a 12-3 run in the third quarter to pull away from South Carolina, who was seeking its third title in four years. Bueckers, Fudd and Strong were subbed out with under two minutes left, earning a standing ovation.

Bueckers now looks ahead to the WNBA Draft, where she’s expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.