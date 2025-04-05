UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has great appreciation for the atmosphere Tampa created for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four.

The Huskies dominated their matchup against the UCLA Bruins, winning 85-51. This allowed them to return to the championship game for the first time since 2022, setting up a duel with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bueckers reflected on the win after the game, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. Looking at how the turnout went and the support fans gave throughout the event, she was very positive with her reception.

“It was amazing for women's basketball – the turnout, the support, just the display of basketball,” Bueckers said.

What's next for Paige Bueckers, UConn

For the biggest event in women's basketball, it is reasonable for Paige Bueckers to have high remarks on the immense support fans are dedicating to the Final Four.

In the meantime, Bueckers has one more game to play in her collegiate career and that's the national championship game. She has an opportunity to end it with a title, something that she has yet to achieve and one that the UConn Huskies haven't done since 2016.

Bueckers was on the roster of the Huskies squad that last appeared in the championship game, playing in 2022 against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She led the team with 14 points and six rebounds but it wasn't enough as their opponents won 64-49.

With this year's championship game being a rematch from 2022, Bueckers and the Huskies have a chance to avenge that loss. However, it will require all hands on deck as a win against Dawn Staley and the reigning champions will be easier said than done.

UConn enters the game with a 36-3 overall record, having gone 18-0 in Big East Play. They average 81.7 points on 51% shooting from the field, including 38.4% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 29.7 points per contest.

The championship game between the Huskies and Gamecocks will take place on April 6 at 3 p.m. ET.