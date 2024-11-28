UConn women's basketball defeated Ole Miss 73-60 on Wednesday. Although Paige Bueckers received most of the attention after dropping 29 points, Azzi Fudd, who recently returned from injury, scored 18 points and added four rebounds and an assist. UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma addressed Fudd's quality outing after the game, via UConn on SNY.

“We knew at some point, you know, it was going to be comfortable for her,” Auriemma said of Fudd. “It just takes some time. I was even surprised at how comfortable she was, how aggressive she was. When you consider how hard she's worked and how much time she's put in, this is probably the best version of herself physically that there has been since junior year in high school. I was just really happy to see her out there doing what she loves to do.

“She made Azzi Fudd plays. People know, like, she's a great shooter, but I don't think they realize what a terrific basketball player she is and how many different things she can do.”

Azzi Fudd's teammate, Paige Bueckers, is also happy to have Fudd back from injury.

“Honestly it's a little weird just because we've wanted to for so long and now it's actually reality,” Bueckers said of playing with Fudd once again, via UConn on SNY. “I feel like this is the first game where it kind of sunk in… She played a lot more, she looked like her aggressive self. Even the games we have played, I feel like we both weren't 100 percent, so we're getting there.

“We don't want to take it for granted… We want to just enjoy every moment playing together.”

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers feature the potential to be one of the best duos in women's college basketball. The future remains extremely bright for a UConn women's basketball team that currently holds a 6-0 record.