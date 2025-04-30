Geno Auriemma and UConn women's basketball need no help attracting top-tier talent, but being the current holders of the national championship trophy doesn't hurt — especially for players with title run aspirations. Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams chose to commit to the Huskies for her last year of college eligibility, strengthening their frontcourt and chances of a repeat.

Williams is a huge addition for UConn, adding major frontcourt presence, size, athleticism, skill, and experience. The last trait is especially important for the Huskies, who are recovering from losing a group of WNBA-drafted players headlined by superstar Paige Bueckers.

The 6-foot-4 forward will lead a very talented but relatively inexperienced lineup that includes players like Sarah Strong, Jana El Alfy, and Ice Brady as the program attempts to reach the NCAA Tournament finals for the second year in a row.

Williams picked UConn over programs like LSU and North Carolina after spending her first three years with the Badgers. She averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in the 2024-25 season, earning her an All-Big Ten first team nod and second-straight All-Big Ten Defensive Team nomination.

Paige Bueckers leaves UConn as a legend

As the WNBA and Dallas Wings training camp get underway, Paige Bueckers has reflected on her time with UConn and the accomplishments that put her name among the likes of greats like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart.

Bueckers finished her tenure with the Huskies on top as she led the program to its 12th NCAA title. She also left decorated with awards and accolades, like multiple Player of the Year honors (including being the first freshman to win from the Associated Press), the Naismith Trophy, and a Wooden Award.

The No.1 prospect in the iconic 2020 freshman class left her mark on UConn, knocking down he legend Moore's 14-year school record (19.7) to take the first spot for points per game with 19.8. Bueckers will be looking to duplicate, if not surpass, this success when she takes the court with the Wings for the first time on May 2.