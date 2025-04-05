Sarah Strong had a standout performance in the UConn Huskies' blowout victory over the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday night. It stood out to the points she replicated a feat Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart accomplished.

In 34 minutes of action, Strong finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists. She shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The Bruins had no answer for the rookie star, being unable to gain momentum on both sides of the ball. This proved to be pivotal as the Huskies dominated their opponents 85-51.

With her performance, Strong became the third freshman in UConn history with 20 or more points in a Final Four game. She joined Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart in the process, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

What's next for Sarah Strong, UConn

Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) react on the bench during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the UCLA Bruins at Amalie Arena.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It was a big performance for Sarah Strong to have, leading the UConn Huskies to their first national championship game since 2022. To have a scoring display that replicated Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi was simply the cherry on top for the freshman star.

Aside from Strong, two other players scored in double-digits for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd put up 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown. Paige Bueckers followed suit with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

UConn improved to a 36-3 overall record, having gone 18-0 in Big East Play. They average 81.7 points on shooting splits of 51% overall and 38.4% from three. As a result, they blow out opponents by a dominant margin of 29.7 points per game.

The Huskies prepare for their next matchup to end the 2024-25 season. They face the Sout Carolina Gamecocks on April 6 at 3 p.m. ET. This marks a rematch of the 2022 national championship game, where UConn lost 64-49.