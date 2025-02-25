Paige Bueckers stands out as one of the best players in women's college basketball, having fans in the WNBA. Case in point: Former UConn Huskies star Sue Bird.

Bird expressed her thoughts on how Bueckers has performed for the Huskies, in a special GQ published. She represented the program from 1998 to 2002, winning two national championships and three Nancy Lieberman Awards throughout her collegiate career. She went on to have a legendary WNBA career, winning four titles and being a 13-time All-Star.

Bird also revealed the most impressive thing about watching Bueckers play. Her ability to attack opposing defenses, whether it's inside the paint or beyond the arc, the WNBA legend admires the UConn star's style of play.

“She can really hurt you, and in a lot of ways. Around the basket, great finisher; pull-up game, on point; obviously shoots the three very well; great passer. You don’t really see her get rattled,” Bird said.

What's next for Paige Bueckers, UConn

Quite noteworthy for Sue Bird to give praise to Paige Bueckers, leading the No. 5 UConn Huskies as they are in very solid rhythm as the regular season winds down.

UConn currently boasts a 26-3 overall record, having a perfect 16-0 display in Big East Play. They are averaging 81.4 points on 51% shooting from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 29.4 points per game.

Bueckers leads the way with numbers of 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, ad 2.1 steals on shooting splits of 53.3% overall and 41% from downtown. Sarah Strong comes next with 15.9 points and eight rebounds, Azzi Fudd puts up 13 points and two rebounds, while Ashlynn Shade provides 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The No. 5 Huskies will prepare for their next matchup, being against a ranked opponent. They host the No. 22 Creighton Blue Jays on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.