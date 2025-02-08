Dan Hurley and the No. 19 UConn Huskies had a concerning injury update regarding guard Hassan Diarra.

After the Huskies' matchup against the No. 12 St. John's Red Storm on Friday, Hurley gave an update on Diarra. He stated the player has been dealing with a knee injury, an injury that's expected to linger throughout the rest of the season, per Storrs Central.

Diarra's teammate Liam McNeeley also provided his thoughts on his teammate's injury.

“Hass is a warrior and he gave his all tonight. I don't know what else you can ask of him,” he said.

Diarra finished with three points, five rebounds and three assists for the night. He stands out as the team's best playmaker, averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

How Dan Hurley's Huskies performed vs. St. John's

It was mainly a defensive battle between Dan Hurley's Huskies and Rick Pitino's Red Storm, but the latter ended up prevailing 68-62.

UConn shot 39% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc, beating St. John's 41-27 in rebounds. However, they struggled with keeping possession of the ball, turning it over 18 times. This allowed their opponents to get the distance they needed to close out the game.

Liam McNeeley led the team with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds but shot 4-of-15 from the field. Solo Ball finished with 13 points, Tarris Reed Jr. also had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Jaylin Stewart provided nine points.

With the defeat, UConn fell to 16-7 on the season, including 8-4 in Big East play. They average 79.1 points on shooting splits of 49% overall and 36.6% from downtown, beating opponents by a margin of 10.5 points per game.

The No. 19 Huskies will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They go on the road to face the Creighton Blue Jays on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.