It's been 12 years since the UNLV Rebels, who were once arguably the most powerful college basketball program on the west coast, have even made an NCAA Tournament appearance. In that time four coaches have come and gone, and now the Rebels, who could potentially soon be making a move to the new-look Pac-12, are zeroing in on their next head coaching target.

“Arkansas State’s Bryan Hodgson has emerged as the target of UNLV’s search and a deal is expected to come together,” writes On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. “The former Alabama assistant is 45-28 in his two seasons at Arkansas State.”

Bryan Hodgson coached the Arkansas State Red Wolves to consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins, the first time the basketball program has accomplished this feat since the late-80s. Before that, he served as an assistant coach under Nate Oats not only at Alabama, but for four seasons with the University of Buffalo basketball program. In those four seasons, Oats and his staff led the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Hodgson, who is only 37 years old, will take over at UNLV for Kevin Kruger, who became the Rebels head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Kruger finished 76-55 in his four seasons, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament or consistently contend in the Mountain West Conference.

Even if Hodgson can't return the Rebels to the glory days of Jerry Tarkanian, getting UNLV back to where Lon Kruger left the program in 2011 would be a great accomplishment. But with Power 5 conferences seemingly gaining more power in the NIL/Transfer Portal era, any coach who accepts a job at a non-Power 5 school will likely have his work cut out for him, even at a program with the resources that UNLV would theoretically have at their disposal.