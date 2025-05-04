USC basketball is getting a very talented guard from the transfer portal. The Trojans got the commitment of UNC Asheville transfer Jordan Marsh, per On3. Marsh averaged 18.8 points per game this past season.

The UNC Asheville transfer also shot close to 45 percent from the field this past season. Marsh completed 30.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

Marsh is a 5-foot-10 guard, but he isn't afraid to go after tough rebounds. The new USC basketball player averaged more than 4 rebounds a contest this past season for UNC Asheville. He also dished out 3.7 assists per game.

The addition is a big one for USC coach Eric Musselman. Musselman is trying to build USC into a national contender, like he was able to do at Arkansas. Musselman finished his first season with the Trojans in 2024-25, after posting a 17-18 record.

Musselman previously coached both Nevada and Arkansas to NCAA tournament appearances, before heading to southern California.

USC basketball is finding its way in the Big Ten

Musselman is leading a USC program trying to find wins in a very difficult Big Ten conference. USC joined the Big Ten along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington in 2024.

Marsh is certainly a helpful addition. He scored in double-figures in nearly every game he played last season for UNC Asheville. He also appeared sparingly in games for Appalachian State during the 2023-24 season.

USC basketball has a top-15 transfer class in the country for next season, per On3. Marsh is now the eighth transfer player to commit in this upcoming class. Others include former Maryland guard Rodney Rice, who is one of the top overall transfers in the country this year.

USC basketball fans hope Musselman can match his previous success at their program. Musselman took Arkansas to two Elite Eight appearances, as well as a Sweet 16 in just five overall seasons. Before that, he led Nevada to a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Trojans last made the NCAA tournament in 2023, under former coach Andy Enfield.