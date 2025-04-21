Idols become rivals, or it's the other way around. After USC women's basketball was eliminated in the Elite Eight and UCLA in the Final Four, Londynn Jones has transferred to USC, according to Alexis Philippou of ESPN.

The guard averaged 8.5 points per game and led the Bruins in made threes per game. Now, she will join a new-look Trojans squad. After JuJu Watkins tore her ACL, and Kiki Iriafen was drafted by the Washington Mystics, the team will be different.

Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb will still do a masterful job, as she always has. However, the star power will be absent, which might be perfect for Jones.

Her perimeter game will be essential for USC women's basketball, as the program emphasized the paint more than any other area. Not to mention, Jones's 3-point shooting will be huge for a team looking for perimeter shot creation.

Londynn Jones joining USC women's basketball adds to UCLA rivalry

Jones herself is a masterful shooter. On a team without Watkins, they will be looking for any options to score. One area she needs to improve in though, would be her efficiency.

She hasn't shot over 40% from the field in her collegiate career. That's alarming, considering that she led UCLA in made threes. However, a change of scenery might be all that she needs.

With being a top-scoring option, there might be more of an emphasis on getting her the ball. After all, Jones was playing behind Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts last season.

That dynamic duo proved to be the main two scorers that UCLA needed.

Now, USC women's basketball will take everything they can get. Jones might have a career resurgence with the Trojans, as opposed to her time with the Bruins.

Either way, Gottlieb will hope to replenish some of the perimeter scoring that Watkins and others brought.