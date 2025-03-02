JuJu Watkins delivered another dominant performance as No. 4 USC women’s basketball defeated No. 2 UCLA 80-67 on Saturday night, clinching the Trojans’ first Big Ten regular-season title in their debut season. After the game, Watkins acknowledged that playing against the Bruins provided extra motivation.

“That did fire me up,” Watkins said with a smile when asked about the UCLA student section’s “air ball” chants whenever she had the ball, as reported by Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “I think I would be remiss to say playing UCLA doesn’t motivate me extra.”

Watkins finished with 30 points, including 23 in the first half, as USC (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) completed a season sweep of the Bruins (27-2, 16-2). She played a key role in helping the Trojans build a 46-32 halftime lead and assisted on two crucial fourth-quarter three-pointers that extended USC’s lead to 19.

USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised Watkins’ mentality, highlighting her competitive nature and work ethic.

“She’s 19 years old. Her talent is off the charts,” Gottlieb said. “But it’s her humility and the stuff you can’t teach, [like] the inner drive. I literally had a phone call with her yesterday, and I could just sense through the phone how ready she was.”

Watkins’ impact was felt throughout the game, not just with her scoring but with her composure in a hostile environment. When UCLA cut the deficit to four points in the third quarter, USC responded with a 9-0 run to regain control.

Kiki Iriafen adds to win for USC women's basketball with JuJu Watkins

Kiki Iriafen added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans, while Kiki Rice led UCLA with 16 points. The Bruins struggled offensively early, missing their first eight shots and never holding a lead. Lauren Betts was limited to 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Watkins’ teammates also acknowledged her leadership and ability to take over games.

“Playing with JuJu, I’m super confident,” Iriafen said. “I know maybe I’m not having the best day; she’s going to take care of what she needs to do.”

USC’s defense played a major role in the win, forcing 16 turnovers that led to 25 points. Both teams now turn their focus to the Big Ten Tournament, where they each have a double-bye before playing their first games Friday in Indianapolis.

Reporting from Beth Harris of the Associated Press contributed to this article.