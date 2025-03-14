USC sophomore standout JuJu Watkins is leading the Trojans into the NCAA Tournament as the national player of the year favorite, which gives the squad at least a decent chance to make a significant impact, if not contend for the championship.

The Trojans' odds of success among a stacked group of competitors hinge heavily on Watkins' ability to anchor and lead the supporting cast she has around her. Tapping into the talents of teammates like Kiki Iriafen, who's capable of taking over a game, can help keep pressure off of Watkins without minimizing her impact on the court. If the team can build off of Watkins' well-rounded playing style and complement her strengths, they're poised to make a deep tournament run against some of the best teams in the country.

Watkins has been bringing attention to USC all season with her elite scoring ability, high basketball IQ, and displays of leadership. The young star's dynamic set of skills on the offensive side of the ball creates a problem for defenses, as she's proven she can score by driving to the basket, hitting a jump shot, or finishing in transition. She can also dominate on defense herself, adding consistent rebounding and blocking to help set the tone for the Trojans' overall style of play.

However, the road to a March Madness victory won't come without challenges. The women's tournament is filled with powerhouse players and programs such as Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies, Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins, and the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Huskies may not be in the title-winning era of 2013-2016 anymore, but big-time stars like Bueckers, who averages 19 points and 4.9 assists per game, and Azzi Fudd, averaging 12.8 PPG, prove that they're still a threat to win it all. Add in Buecker's motivation to win an NCAA Tournament before her college career ends, and UConn could be a team that stands in USC's way.

Meanwhile, the Bruins also have their own incentives, such as losing both matchups in the regular season against their intracity rivals and never having made it to the Final Four in the NCAA era. UCLA got its revenge on USC by winning the Big Ten championship, but that's only half the battle as the program aims to change its reputation of being one of the best to never win.

With playmakers like Betts, who averages 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks, the Bruins might be the closest they've ever been to accomplishing that goal.

And needless to say, after a 38-0 championship-winning campaign, the Gamecocks are ready to run it back.

If USC and Juju Watkins can perform under pressure and in big game moments, they'll have a chance to survive to the end of March Madness.