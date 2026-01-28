The Vanderbilt Commodores' dominant win over the Kentucky Wildcats came against an unusual backdrop, with head coach Mark Byington dealing with the same winter storm chaos that disrupted much of Nashville. Severe ice and widespread power outages forced Byington out of his home and into the Commodores’ athletic facilities, where he temporarily slept while continuing to prepare his team for one of the program’s biggest games of the season.

Speaking after the game, Byington connected the circumstances surrounding the storm to the broader mood in the city and Vanderbilt basketball’s response on the court.

“I don’t think we underestimate the feeling that we can help out with Nashville right now,” said Byington during the post-game press conference. “Nashville is going through a tough time, and this weather has affected everybody. It’s affected me, it’s affected our team, and the people. I’m glad that for the people who came here, we could reward them for coming, and for the people at home, give them a good feeling. Our team shows resiliency, and I know the city will do the same thing.”

The comments came as the city worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents impacted by the storm. ESPN highlighted Byington’s situation during its broadcast, noting that the Vanderbilt coach had been staying at team facilities while power remained out at his home.

The power outages in Nashville have been so bad that Vandy head coach Mark Byington has been sleeping at the athletic center

However, that off-court adversity did little to slow the Commodores, who delivered an emphatic 80-55 win over Kentucky, their largest margin of victory over the Wildcats in nearly two decades.

From the opening tip, Vanderbilt controlled the game. Kentucky struggled badly out of the gate, missing the majority of its early shots and falling behind by double digits before finding any rhythm.

Vanderbilt led comfortably at halftime and never allowed the Wildcats to mount the type of second-half comeback that has defined much of Kentucky’s recent success.

Vanderbilt consistently turned turnovers into points and dictated the pace on both ends of the floor, while Kentucky appeared flat and disjointed throughout the night. As Nashville continues to recover from the storm, Vanderbilt’s performance was indeed a reminder of resilience, both on and off the court.