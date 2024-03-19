In the early days of college basketball, dynasties ruled the sport, and becoming a back-to-back champion was not all that uncommon. Now, winning March Madness in consecutive years is an extreme rarity and a nearly impossible feat to accomplish. UConn has perhaps a better chance than any team in recent memory to repeat as champions, though, as they are the odds-on favorite to win the National Championship Game and have been dominating all season since their March Madness victory in last year's tournament.
On ESPN‘s men's tournament challenge, over 25 percent of people are choosing UConn to win the whole thing and, therefore, repeat as champions. With that in mind, we decided to look at every men's college basketball team that has won the Big Dance in consecutive seasons to see how the Huskies stack up, as no team has gone back-to-back since Florida did in 2007.
Back-to-back champions in March Madness history
- Oklahoma A&M – 1945-46
- Kentucky – 1948-49
- San Fransisco – 1955-56
- Cincinnati – 1961-62
- UCLA – 1964-65, 1967-68, 1968-1969, 1969-70, 1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73
- Duke – 1991-92
- Florida – 2006-07
Overall, seven different teams programs have repeated as champions in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Of course, John Wooden's UCLA Bruins of the '60s and early '70s were arguably the greatest dynasty in sports history and repeated as champions on seven different occasions. That team won 10 total championships, including seven straight wins with Lew Alcindor and then Bill Walton – two of the best March Madness players ever – leading the way.
UCLA was far from the first team to repeat as champions, though. The first March Madness was played in 1939, and a smaller format made it somewhat common to go back-to-back in the early days. Oklahoma A&M (now known as Oklahoma State) was the first team to repeat as champions. They won it all in both 1945 and 1946.
Just two years after Oklahoma A&M accomplished something that had never been done, Kentucky won their first championship of what would eventually become back-to-back championship wins. Now, Kentucky is known as one of the biggest powerhouses in the sport, and their always great recruiting classes started way back with their first championship team. Alex Groza was the leader on this team, and on a program that has had so many stars over the years, he stands out as the Wildcats' first true star.
Speaking of powerhouses, these days, San Francisco is known as anything but that. The team has only made the March Madness tournament once this century, but they were a force to be reckoned with back when Bill Russell was the team's star. All Russell knew how to do was win, and that was the case long before he became the best winner in the history of the NBA. The Dons didn't have tons of talent around Russell, but the eventual Hall of Famer was able to single-handily lead his team to glory with averages of over 20 points and 20 rebounds per game in the two seasons that San Francisco won it all.
When people think about Cincinnati basketball, they often think of Oscar Robertson. Robertson was one of the best college basketball players ever, but his Bearcats lost in the Final Four in two of his three collegiate seasons, and the guard wasn't ever able to win the national championship. Following his departure to the professional levels, Cincinnati immediately won back-to-back championships, and they even nearly three-peated, as they lost the 1963 tournament by two points in overtime.
After Cincinnati's wins came the UCLA dynasty. UCLA went back-to-back for the first time in 1964-65. The team missed the playoffs in 1966, but then they won seven championships in a row until 1974.
March Madness expanded to a 64-team format starting in 1985. Duke became the first team to repeat as champions with the extended format. Those Blue Devils were led by stars including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, and Bobby Hurley. Their run to the championship was iconic in both seasons, and only the Florida Gators have gone back-to-back since. Florida's team had Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer, and Al Horford.
March Madness has used a 68-team format since 2011, and North Carolina is the only team that has even appeared in the National Championship Game in back-to-back seasons since the tournament expanded to 68 teams. UConn goes into the NCAA Basketball Tournament as the number-one overall seed, and they desperately want to defend their title. The Huskies certainly have a route to doing so, but going back-to-back is easier said than done. This year, in particular, it seems that the madness will be at an all-time high, which makes the national championship truly up for grabs.