The NCAA is moving forward in a move that would greatly benefit women's sports. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, she explained what the organization is specifically doing to help women's scholarships.

“NCAA board members met for about four hours on Monday and emerged with nine major proposed legislative changes, including permission for schools to provide direct financial payments to players, including for use of their NIL,” Dinich said.

“NCAA leaders are aiming to reshape the organization's role and are poised to effectuate sweeping changes by July 1 if the settlement is approved. Schools have until June 15 to decide whether to opt to provide benefits that would be permissible under the settlement for the coming academic year.”

This move would be greatly beneficial to plenty of women across the country. Even though the Women's Final Four is a major selling point, the movement of women in sports continues to accelerate.

Plenty of athletes have invested in women's sports for the past five years. Names like Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and LeBron James have put money towards elite organizations.

Whether Unrivaled or the WNBA, or even being a college donor, there are more opportunities for women to have a scholarship for a team when they are in school.

NCAA is investing in women scholarships

Plenty of NCAA men's athletes are available to have a scholarship whenever. For the women's side, that's typically not the case. However, with the NCAA's new revision, this will double the scholarships available in women's sports.

The reason being?

The revision includes sport-specific roster limits and allowing full scholarships to all student-athletes on a declared roster. If a player is on an active roster, they will be eligible for a full scholarship, and won't be on a partial one.

It allows for more trust between the player and the program.

At the end of the day, this was a move that was long overdue. Luckily though, the NCAA is giving both men and women the same opportunity when it comes to scholarships.