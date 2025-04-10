When Xavier basketball hired Richard Pitino to be their next head coach, it was a move that even Pitino was initially unsure about. After building up a top mid-major program in New Mexico, this was a major step.

They went to the second round after upsetting Marquette but fell to Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans. Either way, Pitino told John Fanta that he trusted his gut with taking the Musketeers' job.

My complete 1-on-1 conversation with new Xavier head coach Richard Pitino. On why he took the Musketeers job and turned down some others, his vision for roster construction, the Cincinnati area, facing his dad at least twice a year, his Big East ties and much more.

“When I got the call, and I've told this story, I don't necessarily listen to my dad because I am 42 years old and I have my own family, and I kind of charted my own path,” Pitino said.

“But he was always adamant. Do not leave New Mexico. Do not leave New Mexico. When this one popped up, it just felt right. Walking around the campus, I look at the students, I see me at Providence College and it just feels right.”

That instinctual feeling is a must for Pitino. After all, he's coached in a Power conference before and made some significant strides. Now, he'll head to the Big East, where he'll coach against his father, Rick Pitino of St John's.

Xavier basketball can turn around with Richard Pitino

In his past two seasons with the Lobos, Pitino led them to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Most notably, New Mexico won the regular season title in 2024 and made it to the second round.

Now, there will be more resources and more of a financial investment into the basketball program.

That's not knocking the Lobos athletic department. It's simply stating that Xavier basketball can pour more money into NIL for players and for coaching.

Still, Pitino shared more about his reservations in being offered the job.

“Xavier's always traditionally hired a Xavier guy,” Pitino said. “I had some other options, and I wasn't positive I wanted to leave New Mexico, I'm gonna be honest.

“I really loved it there and greatly appreciated the way they treated me and my family. But I just felt like the Big East, if I could have an opportunity to be there, it would be a dream come true.”

Safe to say that Pitino can live out that dream starting next season. Being closer to family, and being a part of a competitive conference will certainly be a big motivating factor.

After Xavier basketball was a first four team, they were quickly eliminated in the first round. Perhaps Pitino can bring his success from New Mexico over to the other side of the country.