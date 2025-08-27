The Atlantic Coast Conference already watched one of its own get its season underway. With Stanford taking the walk-off road loss against Hawaii. But now, the 16 other teams will earn the college football spotlight. Which launches our first ACC Power Rankings of the 2025 season.

This conference will feature no shortage of intrigue and energy. Fans will watch Bill Belichick roam a college football sideline this time. Cade Klubnik will draw pre-NFL Draft attention. Meanwhile Carson Beck takes over for the No. 1 draft pick from April Cam Ward in the 305. Leading into our top-ranked ACC team.

1. Miami

The Hurricanes now have the established winner and two-time national champ Beck behind center. He'll have a tall order leading a Ward-less Miami offense against No. 6 Notre Dame Sunday. But Beck gets a stout offensive line to work with and experience on defense featuring Rueben Bain and last season's breakout freshman O.J. Frederique.

2. Clemson

The reigning ACC champs brings back a plethora of experience besides Klubnik. Fourteen starters return from a 10-4 squad including another potential day one draft pick in defensive tackle Peter Woods. But the LSU home opener featuring Garrett Nussmeier is daunting out the gate. Head coach Dabo Swinney must try to avoid a second straight opening beatdown at the hands of a Southeastern Conference foe.

3. SMU

Head coach Rhett Lashlee has galvanized the Dallas-Fort Worth region with an explosive offense. SMU is additionally backed by the conference's best defense of 2024. But that unit is down to two returners. Quarterback Kevin Jennings showed stardom but must cut down on turnovers.

4. Duke

Darian Mensah is energizing Durham with his arrival via the College Football Transfer Portal — leading to thoughts of an ACC title. The former Tulane quarterback will be unleashed under Manny Diaz. Mensah gains four returning offensive linemen and a defense featuring their mix of experience and newcomers. Including the return of NFL-ready cornerback Chandler Rivers.

5. Louisville

Jeff Brohm adds Miller Moss behind center for the ACC's third-ranked offense of '24. Moss gets Isaac Brown and Duke Watson as dynamic backfield options, plus senior Chris Bell to throw to. The Cardinals have a chance to be 5-0 before the massive road showdown against Miami on Oct. 17.

6. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets pulled off the Sunshine State sweep of Florida State and Miami — shaking up the Top 25 last year. There's enough dynamic pieces in place to ascend. With the QB/RB duo of Haynes King and Jamal Haynes back. GT even gets Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season.

7. Florida State

Was last season bound to happen? Or is there turbulence in Tallahassee? Mike Norvell gained a significantly younger group last season, but going 2-10 became quite the drop off. He'll need the arrival of transfers Duce Robinson (wide receiver, USC) and Tommy Castellanos (QB, Boston College) to reignite enthusiasm among Seminoles fans or face sending out his job resume.

8. Pittsburgh

The Panthers are long on seasoned veterans coming back from last year's 7-6 team. But they'll need consistency from QB Eli Holstein to ensure they can improve. Plus need a healthy Desmond Reid in the backfield to make this offense expandable.

9. North Carolina

The Tar Heels either are getting the old Belichick who can't adjust to this CFB climate, or the one who's guided championship runs at the NFL level. No in between. Belichick and UNC are dealing with roster attrition. Now Gio Lopez wins QB1 duties ahead of the Monday showdown with TCU.

10. North Carolina State

Dave Doeren brings along two new coordinators in Raleigh. Except offensive coordinator Kurt Roper has been an OC before, plus earned a job elevation via the NC State leader. He'll look to increase the production of sophomore QB CJ Bailey, plus getting Hollywood Smothers more touch opportunities in the backfield.

11. Boston College

Questions marks reside on both trenches. But the Eagles are deep in the secondary — fielding the best ACC DB unit this fall featuring hard-nosed safety duo KP Price and Carter Davis. Quintayvious Hutchins will replace Donovan Ezeiruaku as the top pass rusher. Bill O'Brien must rely on defense to improve from last year's 7-6 showing.

12. Virginia Tech

Count Brent Pry as one other ACC coach feeling the heat. He's only 16-21 overall in Blacksburg and last season's 6-7 showing doesn't let him off the hook here. It doesn't help he's got a younger team to work with — as the Hokies feature up to four returners. Pry made a call to distinguished offensive mind Phillip Montgomery to re-electrify the offense.

13. Syracuse

This is a huge drop for a 10-3 club. Fran Brown even delivered explosive college football recruiting results — including landing five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell this offseason over Michigan. But Russell doesn't arrive until 2026, and the Orange draw a fiercer schedule featuring four College Football Playoff teams (Tennessee, Clemson, SMU and Notre Dame) and Miami.

14. Virginia

Tony Elliott is in bowl-or-bust mode out in Charlottesville. He's 11-23 overall but now gained QB Chandler Morris via the portal. He fired off 31 touchdown passes last season for North Texas. Mitchell Melton brings his national title from Ohio State over to defensive end.

15. Cal

Changes erupted the moment Bryan Harsin became offensive coordinator. Top QB Fernando Mendoza and RB Jadyn Ott are gone. The run-oriented Harsin could rely on freshman Jamaal Wiley in the backfield. Devin Brown still has five-star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to fend off at QB. Cal must win the close games or Justin Wilcox likely won't be back as head coach.

16. Wake Forest

Jake Dickert adds past Pac-12 representation here as the new Demon Deacons head coach. He'll bring his vaunted power spread attack from Washington State and toss out the slow mesh system. But he only has RB Demond Claiborne as his most reliable option for this system.

17. Stanford

To the credit of Frank Reich, he helped get the Cardinal to compete last Saturday. Plus reignited the running game with Micah Ford. But Stanford still fell to a Hawaii team that's missed five straight bowl games. The interim head coach must hit at least four victories to ensure his Palo Alto future can extend.